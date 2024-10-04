Assam: EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary emphasizes empowering youths in BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In line with BTC CEM Pramod Boro’s vision to empower the youths of BTC for a brighter future, EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary attended a career counselling programme on Thursday at KBR Degree College, Rang in Udalguri district.

Speaking on the occasion, EM Dr. Swargiary said, “Empowering our youths with the right guidance and resources is essential for building a brighter future. This programme reflects BTC’s commitment to fostering the potential of our students.” He said, the career counselling programme was a vital step in ensuring that the students of the region should be equipped to explore diverse opportunities and pursue their dreams with confidence.

Organized by the Library Services department of BTC, the programme aimed to provide expert career guidance, enabling students to make informed decisions about various career opportunities based on their aptitude and academic strengths.

