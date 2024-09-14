Assam: EM Dr Nilut Swargiary highlights Arts Education in BTC

Kokrajhar: The Students’ Union body of Dr. Sobha Brahma Music & Fine Arts College, Kokrajhar and the college authority on Thursday observed its foundation day and Freshers’ Social day at the auditorium hall of the college.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, the EM of Information and Public Relations, Dr Nilut Swargiary said, “Under the leadership of BTC CEM Pramod Bodo, the BTR government is dedicated to the advancement and restructuring of education across the region. Our commitment is to provide enhanced opportunities and support for all students.”

Swargiary emphasized the importance of arts education and remarked, “A well-rounded education in music and fine arts not only enriches the soul but also equips students with critical life skills and cultural awareness. These disciplines are crucial for personal growth and societal contributions”, Swargiary said, adding that the benefits of studying fine arts and music, help develop a richer understanding of cultural heritage and foster emotional intelligence. This education prepares for diverse career opportunities and enhances overall personal development, he added.

The programme was attended by the Principal of Dr. Sobha Brahma Music& Fine Arts College Ms. Larlie Brahma, general secretary of Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) Bijitgiri Basumatary, Instructor of DBHA Dr. Gwmwthao Basumatary and several other dignitaries.

