Assam: Encouraging public response to roadside library initiative in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A unique roadside library set up by socio-cultural organization Doy-Kao-Rong has received an encouraging response from both local residents and commuters in Dibrugarh district.

The initiative, inaugurated on April 16 at Nagakhelia village on the outskirts of the city, is already drawing attention as a meaningful step toward promoting reading culture in public spaces.

Strategically located along a busy roadside, the library has become accessible not only to villagers but also to travellers passing through the area, many of whom have welcomed the initiative.

As part of a broader vision, Doy-Kao-Rong plans to establish similar roadside libraries across various parts of Assam. The Nagakhelia unit is the first under this initiative and has been dedicated to the memory of the Late Suresh Bhuyan, a respected figure known for his contributions to society.

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