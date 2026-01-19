Assam: Encroachment chokes British-era Topajan drain in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Topajan drain, built during the British era in Dibrugarh, has witnessed massive human encroachment. Many people have constructed houses over the sub-drain of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain near Fancy Goli, and as a result every year during the rainy season, it overflows and floods the nearby residential areas.

Encroachment over drains is one of the main causes of flash floods in Dibrugarh and the city and its people suffer every year with low-lying areas remaining inundated for days.

During an investigation, The Sentinel found that the houses built on the Topajan drain have been blocking the free flow of drain water, resulting in waterlogging of the entire area during monsoon.

The cadastral map of the Marwaripatty ward clearly shows houses at the points where the Torajan drain has been marked. Earlier, the drain was 10 feet wide but now in some areas, it has been reduced to just 2 feet due to encroachment.

Sources allege that one Premchand Shah of Fancy Goli area has built houses over the drain resulting in the drain water getting blocked. It has also been alleged that one Upen Chandra Shah has encroached on the land belonging to Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) and that he was constructing a G+3 RCC building over the drain. Apart from them, there are many other people who have encroached the drain. Many houses in the Municipal Colony have been built without planning, resulting in hazards. Since 2020, three fire incidents in the area resulted in heavy loss of property as the fire brigade’s movements were restricted due to congested houses.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) Mayor Dr Saikat Patra admitted that the drain had been encroached by the people of the area. ”Last year, we freed many areas where people had blocked the drain water. Not only the Topajan drain, people have blocked many other drains in Dibrugarh by constructing buildings. We urge the people to not block drains as it is resulting in flash floods. We will take action as per the law and conduct eviction drives to clear these encroachments,” Patra said.

