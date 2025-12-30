Incomplete drain work worsens condition of MG Road in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The condition of MG Road, one of the busiest and most important thoroughfares in Bongaigaon town, has deteriorated significantly due to prolonged and incomplete drain construction work that has remained stalled for an extended period.

Construction materials lie scattered along the road, while broken surfaces, open drains, and heaps of debris have turned daily commuting into a nightmare. Pedestrians are forced to walk dangerously close to moving vehicles, and both two-wheelers and four-wheelers face a constant risk of accidents, particularly during nighttime and rainfall.

Local residents and regular commuters have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the prolonged delay in completing the project. A shopkeeper along MG Road said, “This road is the lifeline of the town, but the unfinished work has badly affected our businesses. Customers hesitate to stop due to dust, mud, and traffic chaos.”

A daily commuter remarked, “Open drains and uneven road surfaces are extremely dangerous. Many people have already slipped or narrowly escaped accidents. If this continues, a major mishap is only a matter of time.”

Echoing similar concerns, a local resident said, “The work started months ago, but there is no sign of completion. Authorities must take responsibility and finish the construction immediately instead of leaving the road in such a pathetic condition.”

Citizens have urged the concerned departments and municipal authorities to intervene urgently, clear the debris, complete the drain construction at the earliest, and restore safe and smooth traffic movement along this vital stretch of MG Road.

