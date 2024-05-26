Assam: Dr. Lila Gogoi memorial lecture held at North Lakhimpur College

LAKHIMPUR: A special lecture event was held at North Lakhimpur College in a befitting manner on Friday in the revered memory of Dr Lila Gogoi. Dr. Gogoi was an eminent writer, educationist and historian of Assam who contributed tremendously to the Assamese literature and research of folk culture. He was the Head of the Department of Assamese, Dibrugarh University and Honorary Director, Department of Historical and Antiquarian Studies in Assam. He also presided over the Axam Xahitya Xabha session held in 1994.

The lecture event was organized by the Lakhimpur chapter of “Smritidhara Asom”, a social organization of the alumni of the Dibrugarh University in collaboration with North Lakhimpur College.

The event was chaired by Dr. Biman Chandra Chetia, the Principal of North Lakhimpur College. Smritidhara Lakhimpur president Durgeswar Hazarika explained the objective of the event which was moderated by professors Dr Barnali Bora and Dr. Ratul Kumar Lahan.

While delivering the welcome address, Smritidhara Lakhimpur secretary Surajit Bhuyan said that the lecture event was organized in order to pay rich tribute to Dr Lila Gogoi, the former professor of the Dibrugarh University, who is a star literary figure of the State. He added that the alumni of the university had already chalked out plans to hold such events on other professors of the university in the future. In the same programme, Smritidhara Lakhimpur accorded felicitation to Dr. Gopal Chandra Hazarika, the retired professor of the Dibrugarh University. Dr Hazarika ceremonially released a book titled as ‘Lila Gogoi: Jeevan Aru Xahitya’, edited by Dr. Arabinda Rajkhowa and Dr. Asim Chutia. In his speech, Dr. Hazarika said, “The respect shown by the alumni of the university to the retired professors is incomparable. The book, “Lila Gogoi: Jeevan Aru Xahitya”, which is a collection of valuable articles of twenty noted writers including Dr. Nagen Saikia, Dr. Pona Mohanta Dr. Bhimkanta Baruah, is a special contribution to the treasure of the Assamese literature”, Dr Hazarika asserted.

Dr. Arupjyoti Saikia, professor of the Indian Institute of Technology, attended the event as chief speaker who delivered his lecture on ‘History and History of Assam Thought: An Introduction to a New Assessment’ and shed light in depth on the main factors behind the writing of history by the Ahoms. He also explained how the histories of the Ahom era became a source of the building of the state, while at the same time how the economy was a tool for controlling society and culture.

He recalled the contribution of Dr. Surya Kumar Bhuyan and Dr. Lila Gogoi in properly discussing this whole process in modern times. Dr. Saikia’s enlightening lecture provided new ideas to the faculty, researchers and students present in the event which was attended by Smritidhara Asom dignitaries Dr. Bhabendranath Mohon, Dr. Gunaram Nath and Jayanta Bhuyan. On behalf of Dr. Lila Gogoi’s family, the event was attended by Dr. Jitu Buragohain, former Principal of Dibru College, Dibrugarh.

