Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom demands exemplary punishment to miscreants over death of an accused in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district committee of the Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom (HYCPA) has strongly condemned the heinous attack on the Khelmati Police Outpost by a section of miscreants on Thursday over the death of an accused.

In a press statement sent to the media, HYCPA Lakhimpur district committee president Jugmajyoti Dutta and general secretary Ghanakanta Bora said that the organization has not taken the incident of attacking the Police Outpost by thousands of miscreants by blocking the NH-15 and gheraoing the Police Outpost on the pretext of the death of an accused lightly.

“The attackers created an unimaginable situation with the vandalism of the vehicles of the security forces. Sustaining of serious injury by journalists too in the incident is also unfortunate. At a time the heinous memories of the burning of Battadraba Police Station, assaulting of journalists two years back have still been fresh, the repeat of similar incident in Lakhimpur is an alarming threat to the district,” the statement said.

In the same statement, Jugmajyoti Dutta and Ghanakanta Bora alleged that turning of some sites under Khelmati area to hubs of miscreants has been sensed and demanded Lakhimpur police to conduct a crackdown on that sites. The organization alleged that the incident was not a protest against the death of an accused but a conspiracy hatched by some miscreants to remove the documents and evidences of the criminals from the Police Outpost like the Battadraba incident. The organization, through the statement, demanded stern action the miscreants concerned and a high-level investigation into the incident.

