Assam: Eviction drive at historic Jamuna area enters 4th day in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a major step towards restoring the historical and cultural significance of the Jamuna canal in Sivasagar, the district administration’s eviction drive to reclaim encroached government land continued for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

On the fourth day of the operation, demolition of the Shiva Dol Complex, situated in front of the historic Shiva Dol and occupying approximately three kathas of land, was initiated as part of the ongoing clearance operation.

Earlier, government bulldozers had demolished shops located in front of the historic Shiva Dol and in the Dhubapatti area as part of the eviction campaign.

The administration has undertaken the drive to reclaim approximately 120 bighas, 1 katha, and 1 lessa of government land in the historic Jamuna area, which has allegedly been encroached upon.