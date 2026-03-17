Assam: Eviction Drive clears illegal houses near CM’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major eviction drive, the district administration on Monday removed several illegal houses constructed along the bank of the Brahmaputra river near the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Maijan Road in Dibrugarh.

The eviction operation was carried out by the district administration with the support of police and other concerned departments to clear encroachments from government land along the riverbank.

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