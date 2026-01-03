Assam: Eviction drive held in Jamuna Maudanga reserve forest in Doboka

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Hojai district administration initiated a peaceful eviction drive on Friday morning in the Jamuna Maudanga reserve forest area, falling under the Doboka revenue circle. The operation was meticulously planned and executed with the presence of Additional District Commissioner Bonny Inam Shadab, Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy, District Forest Officer Nayan Jyoti Rajbongshi, and other senior officials. A substantial force of police and CRPF personnel was deployed to maintain order and ensure the smooth conduct of the drive.

The Jamuna Maudanga reserve forest covers about 8,000 bighas, out of which 6,000 bighas are currently being cleared of encroachments. A total of 1,258 families had been found occupying the forest land, but 152 cases remain under litigation at the Guwahati High Court and have been temporarily exempted from eviction. The remaining 1,098 families are being removed after completing all necessary legal procedures.

Over 1,500 personnel from the Forest Department, police, and CRPF were mobilized to prevent any incidents during the operation. Additional District Commissioner Bonny Inam Shadab highlighted that local residents cooperated fully, with most vacating the forest area by January 1,2026. Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy stated that the eviction was being carried out across five blocks and had remained peaceful. The drive is expected to be completed by Saturday, he added.

During the operation, AIUDF leader Bilaluddin raised concerns regarding the felling of betel nut trees, engaging in arguments with district administration and forest officials. Further, officials clarified that betel nut trees were not classified as reserved forest trees and were legally removed. As of this report, the eviction drive continues peacefully, with no reports of any untoward incidents from the area.

