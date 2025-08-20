Encroached land cleared, 309 families evicted in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: To completely vacate the 175 bighas of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land at Nanke Japoriguri revenue village under Biswanath revenue circle in Biswanath district, the eviction continued for the second day, for which the administration had already made tight security arrangements. The left-out areas after Sunday’s eviction including a mosque were cleared on Monday. The eviction process was completed peacefully and the land encroached by a total of 309 families was freed.

Meanwhile, the administration will soon hand over the cleared land to the Department of Social Forestry for an afforestation drive as announced on Sunday.

