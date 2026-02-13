Assam: Excessive vehicle honking causes noise pollution in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Residents of Dibrugarh are facing increasing problems due to the excessive use of high-decibel air horns by private vehicles, which is creating significant noise pollution in the city.

It has been observed that many vehicles frequently honk without reason, causing discomfort and health concerns, particularly for senior citizens and school-going children. Despite Dibrugarh being declared the second city in Assam after Guwahati, traffic rules appear poorly enforced, with indiscriminate honking becoming a common occurrence.

One of the main challenges for enforcement is the absence of a decibel meter at the District Transport Office. "The traffic and District Transport departments don't have a decibel meter to check sound pollution in the city. The Pollution Department has the device," said an official.

An official from the Pollution Department added, "If the traffic department requests the decibel meter to check sound levels, we can provide it, but it must follow proper procedures."

Under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, excessive vehicle noise is prohibited. Section 190(2) penalizes vehicles that violate noise standards, while Rule 118(1) sets maximum permissible limits. Violations can result in fines of up to Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences, with the possibility of vehicle impoundment. Loud or illegal silencers are often the cause of such violations.

Residents say enforcement has been weak. "We are facing problems due to continuous honking during the day. People show no sense and frequently honk unnecessarily. Traffic management in the city is very poor, and most people do not follow any traffic rules," said Joydeep Guha, a local resident.

Also Read: Who is responsible for monitoring of noise pollution in Dibrugarh city?