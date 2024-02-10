Assam: Executive meet of Dima Hasao BJP held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Haflong

Haflong: With the initiative of convenor of BJP cell and prominent lawyer Ajoy Chakraborty, the executive meeting of Dima Hasao BJP legal cell was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Haflong on Wednesday. In the meeting various aspects related to legal cell of BJP were discussed. The meeting was attended by the convenor, co convenor, members of Legal Cell, President Golonjo Thaosen and general secretary of BJP District Committee.

