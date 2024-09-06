Assam: Executive session of Golaghat Press Club concludes

Golaghat: The extended full-fledged executive session of the 111-member new committee of Golaghat Press Club was held on Wednesday with a day-long programme at Golaghat Press Club premises.

The meeting chaired by Press Club president Debojit Phukan at the permanent office of Golaghat Press Club took up a comprehensive agenda for the upcoming press club. Press club’s working president Diganta Kumar Bhuiyan gave a detailed look at the outline of the broad agenda. The aim and purposes of the meeting was elaborated by the Golaghat Press Club general secretary Prabin Kumar Das. In the meeting, vice-president of Press Club Diganta Kumar Bora, Ranjit Rajak, Jaideep Gupta, Pankaj Hazarika, Mustaq Hussain, Finance Secretary Bijay Hazarika gave various suggestions regarding the upcoming agenda.

An unanimous decision was taken at the meeting to launch a website containing various information from the time of its inception of Golaghat Press Club. A 19-member book-making editing committee has been formed with senior journalist Diganta Kumar Bora as editor-in-chief, Bijay Hazarika and Sabhit Bista as editors. On the other hand, under the supervision of vice president of the press club, senior journalist Ranjit Rajak, special programmes will be held in Kaziranga.

It was also decided in the extended executive session held today to hold anti-drug awareness programmes at various places in the district in a joint venture with Golaghat Media Forum. Under the initiative of Golaghat Press Club there will be ‘Amar Gaon’ programme in rural areas. A regular programme titled ‘Guests of this month’ will be held at the permanent office of Golaghat Press Club. It was also decided to take up a programme of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

