Assam Police Crack Down on Singhania Fintech Agribusiness: 20+ Arrested Across Barak Valley

Silchar: In massive operations against fraudulent financial firms, the Assam police in three districts of the Barak Valley had arrested more than 20 persons associated with Singhania Fintech Agribusiness Consortium Company Limited. The Silchar office at Ambicapatty was sealed by the police and picked up 7 employees of the company.

Earlier, similar action was against its office in Hailakandi and Karimganj. In Hailakandi till now 12 persons were arrested while in Karimganj two persons were reportedly picked up by police. A source said, the mastermind of the entire racket was Hemanta Kumar Gogoi who had already been missing. Gogoi’s office and residence in Guwahati were raided but he was traceless while his mobile phone was out of network coverage. However, a team of Hailakandi police had stepped up its search for Gogoi who had recently inaugurated the company branch office in this Barak Valley district. The arrested person in Hailakandi included the president of the minority cell of the BJP Amjadul Majumdar whom the party had immediately expelled.

