Assam: Exhibition on sustainable products organized at Debiram Pathsala Higher Secondary School, Nalbari

Nalbari: Synchronizing with the aim of developing the theme of ‘Sustainable and Waste Free Eco Club Campus’, a district-level exhibition-cum-competition on “Sustainable Products or Models or Ideas under Environment Education Program (EEP)” on the Topic “Sustainable and Waste Free Eco Club Campus” was organized on Saturday at Debiram Pathsala Higher Secondary School, Nalbari by The Green Globe, a NGO underAssam Science Technology & Environment Council (Assam) in collaboration with Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change, Government of India. A total of 29 schools and colleges participated in the programme. Two selected representative students from each educational institutions demonstrated their projects and models on sustainability.

Keshab Narayan Jnanpith High School won the first prize. Asomi High School won the second prize and Gurdon Higher Secondary School won the third prize. Nalbari District Inspector of Schools Jayanta Thakuria, Malem Sinha of Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Guwahati and Principal of Debi Ram Pathsala Higher Secondary School Ajit Sarma were present in the programme. Biswajit Sarma of The Green Globe said, “The main concept of the Exhibition is to aware the students about the Waste Management and Segregation.”

