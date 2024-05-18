CBSE Board examination result 2024: Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka felicitates passed students

Nalbari: “Nalbari is called the land of wisdom,” Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka said on Friday at Adarsha Vidyalaya, Barkhetri while felicitating the students who passed out with flying colours in recently declared CBSE Board examination. She said that there will be good days and bad days in life and advised the students to move forward despite every challenge in their lives. The school has 25 students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examination this year with 20 in first division and 5 in second division. Nalbari DC, in her speech advised the students not to agree to lose in life.

Also Read: Assam: Walkathon organized in Dhubri

Also Watch: