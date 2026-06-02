Free Eye Check-Up Camp Benefits Nearly 200 Students at Athabari HS School

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A free eye check-up camp was organised at the Athabari Higher Secondary School under the initiative of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Demow College, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Demow College and Drishti Netralaya, Dibrugarh, on May 30. Two ophthalmologists and six medical personnel from Drishti Netralaya, Dibrugarh, conducted eye examinations for nearly 200 students and provided spectacles free of cost to those in need.

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