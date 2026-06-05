Medical and Eye Care Camp at Pangsau Pass Benefits Nearly 400 Myanmar Villagers

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant humanitarian outreach initiative along the India-Myanmar border, a comprehensive medical and eye check-up camp was organised at Pangsau Pass in eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. The programme was jointly conducted by the Assam Rifles, with support from Dibrugarh-based NGO Bright Vision NE and the Arunachal Pradesh police.

According to organisers, nearly 400 villagers from Myanmar crossed over to avail themselves of the free healthcare services provided during the daylong camp.

A team of doctors and paramedical staff from the Assam Rifles, along with eye specialists from Bright Vision NE, conducted general health examinations and comprehensive eye screenings for the beneficiaries. Patients diagnosed with various ailments were provided with necessary medicines, while those suffering from vision-related problems received spectacles at highly subsidised rates.

One of the most touching moments of the camp was the presence of a 104-year-old woman from Myanmar, who travelled to attend the eye check-up camp.

The camp not only addressed immediate healthcare needs but also served as a symbol of goodwill and people-to-people connectivity across the international border.

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