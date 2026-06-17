Assam: Fake CBI officer held over multiple fraud allegations in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A shocking case of impersonation and alleged fraud has surfaced in Assam's Pathsala after a man posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer was arrested by police.

The accused, identified as Laxman Barua, a resident of Haripur in Pathsala, allegedly created a fake CBI identity card and introduced himself as a senior investigating officer. According to investigators, he frequently used the fabricated identity to intimidate people and claim influence in various government departments.

Sources revealed that Barua allegedly promised jobs in government departments, including the Education Department and Assam Police. Several fake appointment letters were reportedly recovered from his mobile phone.

Authorities also discovered duplicate signatures of senior officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam and directors of various government departments, stored on his device. Additionally, a seal purportedly belonging to the Patacharkuchi Revenue Circle Officer was recovered on stamp paper.

Investigators further claimed that the accused had established contact with members of an illegal arms network and was allegedly attempting to purchase a pistol for Rs 80,000.

The case came to light after the family of a woman filed a complaint alleging that Barua, despite already being married to two women, was preparing to enter into a third marriage. Acting on the complaint, members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and Hindu Parishad detained him in Pathsala before handing him over to the authorities.

During the investigation, several other alleged fraudulent activities also surfaced.

Also Read: Four ‘cyber frauds’ arrested in Assam’s Bajali district