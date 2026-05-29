Fake gold boats seized in North Guwahati; one arrested, three flee

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The North Guwahati police seized fake gold boats from one Mostakin Ali, alias Rafiqul Islam, of Mukundpur near Goreswar under the Tamulpur district on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the North Guwahati police launched an operation to apprehend the culprits. The gang headed by Mostakin Ali had camped in a rented house at Bhetamukh Nayanpara, North Guwahati, from where he was apprehended. The police seized three fake gold boats and two more half-cut fake gold boats from the rented house, along with Rs 84,000 in cash and a mobile phone. During the operation, three other culprits managed to escape. The police stated that the gang had also built a network in Bihar.

Also Read: 75-year-old man arrested in Sonapur after police seize 2.5 kg of cannabis from home