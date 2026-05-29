Assam News

Fake gold boats seized in North Guwahati; one arrested, three flee

The North Guwahati police seized fake gold boats from one Mostakin Ali, alias Rafiqul Islam, of Mukundpur near Goreswar under the Tamulpur district on Thursday.
Fake gold boats
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The North Guwahati police seized fake gold boats from one Mostakin Ali, alias Rafiqul Islam, of Mukundpur near Goreswar under the Tamulpur district on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the North Guwahati police launched an operation to apprehend the culprits. The gang headed by Mostakin Ali had camped in a rented house at Bhetamukh Nayanpara, North Guwahati, from where he was apprehended. The police seized three fake gold boats and two more half-cut fake gold boats from the rented house, along with Rs 84,000 in cash and a mobile phone. During the operation, three other culprits managed to escape. The police stated that the gang had also built a network in Bihar.

Also Read: 75-year-old man arrested in Sonapur after police seize 2.5 kg of cannabis from home

North Guwahati
Fake gold boats
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com