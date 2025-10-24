Assam: Fake Tata Semiconductor Recruitment Ad Sparks Stir

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A fake recruitment advertisement for the Tata Semiconductor Project under construction in Jagiroad sparked a stir in Jagiroad and the entire state after it was circulated on social media on Thursday. The project later confirmed that the advertisement was fake and lodged a complaint with the Jagiroad police station. It is alleged that a section of fraudulent agencies is involved in such activities. A few months ago, one such fake recruitment agency was busted by Jagiroad police.

