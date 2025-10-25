Assam: Family loses everything as fire brigade arrives late in Hawaipur

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A devastating fire broke out on Thursday night around 9:30 pm, completely destroying the home of Dil Bahadur Gurung in Hawaipur, located between Hawaipur Baptist English School (HBES) and Veterinary Sub Centre (Lama Gaon) under Kheroni police station, West Karbi Anglong. The blaze reduced the house to ashes, consuming all furniture, cash, clothes, valuable documents, ornaments, utensils, and food supplies, leaving the family with nothing.

According to reliable sources, no one was present at the time of the incident, and the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed. The family had gone to attend the Bhai Tika festival.

Local residents promptly alerted the fire brigade, but the response was delayed by 1-2 hours, allowing the fire to engulf the entire property before it could be contained. Residents of the area expressed anger over the lack of a local fire service station in the Hawaipur mouza, which often delays emergency response during such incidents.

The Gurung family is now appealing for urgent financial assistance and support from local authorities, Assam Government, and community to help them recover and meet their immediate needs.

