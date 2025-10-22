Assam: Massive fire guts 13 shops in Dhubri Hawker Market

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A devastating fire broke out at Dhubri Hawker Market, located in Ward No. 5, around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, reducing 13 shops to ashes.

Fire tenders from the Police Reserve rushed to the spot, but as the blaze spread rapidly, an additional fire tender was called in from Golokganj. After over three hours of intense efforts, the fire brigade teams managed to bring the flames under control. By then, 13 shops dealing in electronic goods, garments, and various items had been completely gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, since it occurred on Diwali night, it is suspected that earthen lamps or firecrackers might have triggered the blaze, a fire brigade official informed The Sentinel.

Several locals who assisted firefighters at the scene appreciated their commendable efforts in preventing the fire from engulfing the entire Hawker Market, which houses over 100 shops.

Ward No. 5, dotted with numerous shops, is a congested area. Over the past 15 years, at least seven fire incidents have been reported there. Shopkeepers have urged the authorities to implement a comprehensive fire safety plan without delay. Some affected shopkeepers claimed to have suffered losses amounting to over ?2 crore, adding that none of their goods were insured.

