Assam: Farewell meet held at Demow Higher Secondary School

DEMOW: Two retiring teachers of Demow Higher Secondary School, Arup Kumar Dutta and Binita Barua, were given a farewell on Friday. Along with them, two retiring employees Giris Barua and Sanatan Chaura were also accorded farewell. They were felicitated with gamosa, chelleng, xorai, a citation, and a pack of books. Runu Dutta, retired subject teacher of the school, presided over the meeting organized in the school auditorium.

After assistant teacher Lalit Deori outlined the aim of the meeting, Demow Higher Secondary School principal Bokul Dutta delivered the welcome speech. Retired teachers Lambudar Gogoi, Ajit Kumar Nath, Mrinal Ranjan Gogoiand Dipali Dutta, and SMDC president Anjumoni Gogoi Medhi graced the occasion as chief guests.

