Khei Dhalaibil to Host State-Level Quiz Competition in Honor of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha

JAMUGURIHAT: Like the previous years, Khei Dhalaibil, a socio-cultural and literary organization of the greater Dhalaibil area of the north Jamuguri is all set to organize a prize money state level Abani Prasad Bora memorial quiz competition to commemorate the birth day of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. According to a press release issued by Ratnakanta Nath and Rajmani Bora, president and secretary of the organization stated that the competition will be held in two categories viz, group A and B. In the category A of the subjective quiz competition, students up to class X can participate while the category B is open for all. The questions of category A will cover the life of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and the current affairs similarly, the subject spectrum of category B will cover Assam: 100 years (1924-2024).

Notably, the quiz competition will be held on June 19 at the office building premises of North Jamuguri Sahitya Sabha Bhawan located at Dhalaibil commercial center from 9 am onwards. The first prize carries a cash award of rupees five thousand; second prize carries three thousand while the third prize is two thousand. The winners will be awarded with mementos and citations.

