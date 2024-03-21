Assam: Statistics Surveillance team seized Rs 5 lakhs in Demow

DEMOW: The Statistics Surveillance team seized Rs 5 lakhs from a scooty in Dhyan Gaon Ekoratoli near Demow on Tuesday. According to sources, the amount was intercepted from Riyajul Haque and the total amount was submitted to Treasury and the Nodal Officers. Sources claim that the amount was brought from Amguri. Riyajul Haque could not provide valid documents for the heavy amount of cash so the amount was seized.

