Assam: Farihin Ahmed Qualifies for RIMC from Darrang District Without Coaching

MANGALDAI: Farihin Ahmed, a class VIII standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mangaldai has been qualified for his admission in the prestigious Rastriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun as the lone student from Assam. He is the son of Nazim Uddin Ahmed, an employee of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) and Farida Yasmin, an employee of Panchayat and Rural Development Department and a resident of Nadir Kash village (Lalpul) under Dalgaon Police Station in Darrang district, but presently residing at Ward No 2 of Mangaldai town. Significantly, Farihin, the first student of Darrang district to made his way to RIMC has cleared the comparatively tough and the competitive entrance examination without obtaining any coaching. Mangaldai Media Circle, Educare Foundation, Dalgaon and several social organizations have congratulated Farihin Ahmed for his achievement.

