Lakhimpur District Administration Takes Steps for Law and Order Ahead of Id-Ul-Zuha Celebrations

LAKHIMPUR: In view of the ensuing “Id-Ul-Zuha”, to be celebrated on June 17, the Lakhimpur district administration initiated due steps to maintain law and order across the district during the celebration of the festival. In this connection, District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, by issuing an order vide No. E-72521/DFA/247774, Dated 14/06/2024, has detailed several Executive Magistrates-cum-Circle Officers for the maintenance of law and order in their respective Circle Office jurisdictions.

According to the order, Nilurom Sarmah, ACS, CO will ensure law order in North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle while Popi Phukan, ACS, CO will ensure maintenance of law and order in Narayanpur Revenue Circle. Jayprakash Mahanta, ALRS, CO has been entrusted the responsibility for the maintenance of law and order in Bihpuria Revenue Circle. Similarly, Biswajit Borah, ALRS, CO will maintain law and order in Nowboicha Revenue Circle. On the other hand Nandan Nilotpal Bhagawati, ALRS, CO will ensure the law and order in Kadam Revenue Circle while Tonmoy Bora, ALRS, CO will ensure maintenance of law and order in Subansiri Revenue Circle.

The same order says that Kukila Gogoi, ACS, Additional District Magistrate of Lakhimpur, will remain overall in-charge of law and order for the North Lakhimpur subdivision during the period. On the other hand, Kartik Kalita, ACS, Additional District Magistrate & SDOO of Dhakuakhana will make similar arrangements in the subdivision to maintain law and order in connection with the ensuing festive days.

Also Read: Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Chairs Welfare Schemes Review in Bokakhat Amid Flood Preparedness Concerns

Also Watch: