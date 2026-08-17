Assam Farmer Alleges Vet Negligence After African Swine Fever Kills 136 Pigs

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The death of 136 pigs belonging to Rohit Sahu, a livestock farmer from Jogoniati Chahola under Bokakhat Sub-Division, has taken a new turn, with Sahu alleging negligence by veterinary officials. The deaths were earlier confirmed to have been caused by African Swine Fever (ASF).

Sahu, who was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 26, 2024, as an outstanding livestock farmer under the Gokul Mission, has submitted complaints to several senior ministers and officials, including Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture departments. He said acknowledgement receipts had been received.

According to his complaint, Sahu had taken bank loans to establish his pig farm. He claimed that during floods on July 1, 2024, several pigs were swept away. Despite contacting the Animal Husbandry Department, he alleged that he received no effective assistance or compensation and later rebuilt the farm.

On July 17 this year, five pregnant pigs died. Suspecting ASF, Sahu informed a veterinary doctor by phone. Although a field assistant visited the farm, Sahu alleged that blood samples were not collected despite his request. On July 19, he informed the District Animal Husbandry Officer, who, according to Sahu, told him that compensation would be provided if pigs were lost and that he would have to arrange blood testing himself.

Subsequently, 15 to 20 pigs reportedly died each day. At the same time, Foot-and-Mouth Disease was reported at a nearby cattle farm, where five pregnant cows reportedly delivered stillborn calves. Sahu alleged that despite informing officials, adequate action was not taken.

Following media reports on July 20, the Animal Husbandry Minister visited Bokakhat on July 21. A veterinary doctor visited Sahu’s farm on July 22 and collected blood samples. Sahu was later given the samples and allegedly instructed to send them to a laboratory in Guwahati at his own expense.

By then, around 100 pigs had died. Sahu sent the samples through DTDC courier in an ice box. The laboratory received them on July 24 and issued a report on July 25 confirming ASF.

On July 26, the Golaghat district administration prohibited pork sale and purchase within a 10-km radius of the farm. The remaining 32 pigs were culled by the Animal Husbandry Department on July 27.

Sahu alleged that the delay in testing and official action deprived him of compensation for 104 pigs. He urged the authorities to investigate the matter and provide appropriate compensation. He also questioned a departmental reply reportedly submitted to the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 26, stating that no pig had died of ASF in Golaghat district during the current year, despite the laboratory confirming ASF at his farm the previous day.

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