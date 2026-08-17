CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirms Khumtai as Assam’s New Sub-District on Independence Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Although Khumtai in Golaghat district had earlier been declared a sub-district, uncertainty had persisted over the location of its headquarters amid confusion over the Marangi and Chinatoli areas. However, on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the Chief Minister once again announced Khumtai as a sub-district and took steps to establish its headquarters within the Khumtai Revenue Circle office area. The Khumtai Conscious Citizens’ Forum, along with the people of Khumtai, welcomed and appreciated the Chief Minister’s decision. For a long time, residents had been demanding that the headquarters of the sub-district be established in Khumtai. Last year, they had even staged democratic protests, including blocking the Dhodar Ali road. At a press conference organised by the Khumtai Conscious Citizens’ Forum at Khumtai Rang Manch, forum president Pranjal Gogoi and secretary Ranjit Gogoi described the Chief Minister’s decision to declare Khumtai a sub-district and make arrangements for establishing its headquarters at Khumtai Chariali as a proud moment for the people of the area. To mark the occasion, those present burst firecrackers and celebrated the announcement with enthusiasm. Last year, the Khumtai Conscious Citizens’ Forum had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking the establishment of the sub-district headquarters in Khumtai itself. The Chief Minister had assured the forum that the headquarters of Khumtai Sub-District would be established in 2026. As the announcement was made on Independence Day, the people of Khumtai expressed their appreciation to the Chief Minister for keeping his promise.

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