Assam: Farmers training programme on pest management concludes in Darrang district

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI : A two-day Human Resource Development (HRD) programme on pest management organized by Regional Central Integrated Pest Management Centre, Guwahati, at Niz Dalgaon village under Dalgaon Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Circle in Darrang district, ended on Tuesday.

Altogether 56 farmers attended the programme where training were imparted to the farmers for judicious use of chemical pesticides and encouraged using bio-control agents like Trichoderma viride, Beauvaria bassiana, Pseudomonas fluorescens, Trichogramma spp, & naturally produced botanicals (bio-pesticides like Neem, Karanj based bio-pesticide) through Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques.

During the training different IPM techniques from seed sowing to harvest of crop were discussed.

The programme also laid stress on demonstrating practical knowledge on how to do seed treatment with bio fungicide and chemical fungicide, safe use of chemical pesticide, agro eco system analysis (AESA) which includes Identification of Pest and Defenders on paddy, mustard & vegetables and ITK technology for rodent management.

Different types of traps like Pheromone trap for lepidopteron insect pest, yellow sticky trap for sucking insect pest, light traps for flying insect were demonstrated while different techniques of weed management were also covered in the programme.

Finally the programme concluded by taking feedbacks from farmers and assurance given by them for future help in good agriculture practices.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Darrang Dr. Manoranjan Sarma, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO), Raju Moni Dutta, ADO Abhinanda Hazarika, trainer Dr Mir Samim Akhtar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

