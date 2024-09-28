District Magistrate of Darrang Parag Kumar Kakaty orders fresh inquiry into student’s death

MANGALDAI: Following the suggestion made by the Chairman of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), the District Magistrate of Darrang Parag Kumar Kakaty has ordered a fresh magistrate inquiry into the incident at Padum Pukhuri High School under Sipajhar Police Station of the district where a class IX student died following a scuffle with a class X student of the school on September 23.

In the order issued on September 26, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Manash Saikia has been entrusted with the responsibility of the inquiry. Earlier, Ihsanul Hussain, Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner, was entrusted to conduct the inquiry as per the order issued on September 23.

Meanwhile, talking to The Sentinel, ASCPCR chairman Dr. Saikia, on Friday said that he made a suggestion to the District Magistrate, Darrang, to inquire into the matter not by an officer below the rank of an ADM. He observed that there was administrative lapse and negligence in the responsibilities of the school authorities in providing emergency medical attention to the victim student as per the allegations of the people of the locality. He also expressed his observations before District Magistrate Darrang regarding the conduct of regular inspections of five schools every week by the Inspector of Schools to regulate similar nature of lapses on the part of the school administration.

In the meantime, Inspector of Schools, Darrang Circle, who was under scanner for her alleged ignorant attitude towards her duties, as a part of temporary measures on Thursday, issued an order for withdrawal of the services of altogether twelve teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, including its in-charge head teachers, and posted them in different schools. The order also asked the principal of Burhi Nagar Senior Secondary School to take over its overall responsibilities.

