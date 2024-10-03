Assam: NHIDCL limits maximum gross weight to 35 tonnes on Gammon bridge

SILCHAR: In a crucial move to safeguard the structural integrity of the Gammon Bridge, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has revised the maximum permissible gross vehicle weight to 35 tonnes. This decision, effective immediately, is aimed at preventing potential damage to the bridge, a key link connecting Badarpur Ghat to Katigorah in Cachar district.

The new limit follows a detailed assessment by NHIDCL bridge experts. In a letter dated October 1, 2024, Deputy General Manager of NHIDCL Silchar, Gaurang Deoghare, addressed the Cachar District Commissioner, urging strict enforcement of the revised weight limit. Previously, the permissible weight was capped at 40 tonnes as per a directive dated September 28, 2024. However, further analysis prompted the reduction to ensure long-term safety and durability.

Emphasizing the importance of the measure in safeguarding public safety and the longevity of the bridge,

NHIDCL has requested the Cachar district administration to instruct relevant authorities to rigorously implement the new guidelines.

Ensuring adherence to this weight restriction is vital for maintaining the functionality of the Gammon Bridge, which serves as a significant artery for transportation in the region, stated a press release.

