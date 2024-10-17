Assam: Fatal Accident on NH-37 Near Demow kills one

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A road accident took place in front of Gajali Oil Depot near Demow at NH-37 Road on Wednesday where one person died and another was seriously injured. According to information received, a Tata Zest Car (AS 03 AA 7391) and Pulsar motorcycle (AS 03 Y 2614) had a head-on collision in front of Gajali Oil Depot near Demow at NH-37 Road on Wednesday where the rider of the motorcycle died and the girl who was on the motorcycle was seriously injured. The rider of the motorcycle was brought dead and has been identified as Babatu Mili, a resident of Ofala Sivasagar. The seriously injured girl has been identified as Lakhimai Mili. After doing primary treatment in Demow Model Hospital, the seriously-injured girl was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment.

Also Read: BTC CEM Pramod Boro holds meet with booth-level leaders in Chirang district

Also Watch: