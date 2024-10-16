BTC CEM Pramod Boro holds meet with booth-level leaders in Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The president of UPPL Pramod Boro who is also the CEM of BTC on Monday held a meeting with party leaders and workers of booth level at Kajalgaon in Chirang district ahead of the ensuing bypoll in Sidli (ST) assembly constituency.

Boro chaired the party meeting with booth in-charges of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in preparation for the upcoming Sidli LAC by-elections.

After the end of the meeting, Boro said he was happy to see that the enthusiasm and energy among the workers of the party was high and that he is optimistic that the victory of the UPPL candidate is eminent in the by-election in Sidli. He also hoped that the BJP, UPPL and AGP candidates will witness the capture in all five assembly constituencies in the ensuing by-polls.

Meanwhile, neither UPPL nor BPF and Congress have announced their respective candidates for Sidli by-poll. However, it is learnt that the BPF is likely to project Sudha Basumatary, a noted entrepreneur and strong BPF supporter for its candidate while the name of Danjib Wary, president of Chirang district Congress Committee is doing round for its candidate.

