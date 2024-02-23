Tezpur University hosts national workshop to empower academic leaders

Tezpur: Tezpur University in collaboration with Department of Higher and Professional Education, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi organised a day-long national workshop on Leadership Development for Deans of Faculty and Heads of Departments of Universities in North-East India on Wednesday.

The workshop, which is the first of its kind in Northeast India was organized by Department of Education at the conference hall of the Department of Education. Prof. Sudhanshu Bhushan, Programme Director and Head, Department of Higher and Professional Education, NIEPA, New Delhi and Prof. Debabrata Das, Vice-Chancellor, Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management was present on the occasion as resource persons.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University said that importance of higher education has been globally acknowledged. “Proliferation of higher education in our country is a sheer indicator of progress and development. Quality higher education, apart from other gains, may yield economic gains,” Prof Singh said. He said that higher educational institutions must offer education through principles of-access, equity, and quality.

Applauding the initiative of Tezpur University, Prof. Sudhanshu Bhushan said that the workshop has brought together distinguished domain experts, and academicians to share insights, experiences, and best practices in academic leadership. “The objective of the workshop is to empower the academic leadership of North-Eastern universities, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the dynamic landscape of higher education,” Prof Bhushan remarked. He further said that with the arrival of NEP, the role of Deans and Heads of educational institutions in implementing the policy will be crucial.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Debabrata Das pointed out that the number of universities and colleges are increasing in India. However, the proliferation is done with a certain goals & transformation. He said that it is done to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio in the country. Having said that Prof Das cautioned that without quality; educational institutions will only produce mediocrity. He further added that the structure of higher education will go through change in near future.

Around 35 academic leaders from different states of northeast such as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur are participating in this workshop reflecting true representation.

Also Read: OBITUARY Akanmai Devi

Also Watch: