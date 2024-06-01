Northeast India Experiences Heavy Rainfall Due to Cyclone Remal: Manipur Records 354% Above Normal, Assam Sees 54% Surge

Guwahati: Although the overall seasonal rainfall in the Northeastern region from March 1 to May 29 marked a departure of less than normal rainfall, all seven states of the NE in the span of the week ending May 29 witnessed above-normal rainfall.

The heavier-than-usual rainfall is the result of cyclonic storm Remal hitting the region. According to the latest report of the Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, of the India Metereological Department, Assam recorded 54% more rainfall in the week starting May 23 and ending May 29. During this period, Assam received a rainfall of 107.2 mm. However, the normal rainfall at this time of the year is 69.6 mm.

However, Manipur recorded a rainfall of 354% above normal. According to IMD, Manipur received a rainfall of 163.1 mm. The normal rainfall generally witnessed during this period is 36 mm. After the state of Manipur, Mizoram received a high of 122% above normal, with the state receiving 201.1 mm. The usual rainfall during this period is generally 30.8 mm. After Mizoram, Tripura recorded a rainfall of 202.8 mm, which is 107% more than normal. During this period, Tripura usually receives a rainfall of 98 mm.

Similarly, Meghalaya received more than normal rainfall, with 106% higher rainfall. Meghalaya got a rainfall of 217.1 mm, against the normal range of 105.5 mm.

Nagaland also marked a departure from the normal rainfall in the week from May 23 to May 29, with a higher than normal rainfall of 83%. The state received a rainfall of 79.2 mm, against a normal rainfall of 43.2 mm.

Arunachal recorded a rainfall of 77.1 mm, which was 5% above normal. The normal range is 73.6 mm.

Although Assam received higher than normal rainfall in the last week, it should be noted that Assam received below-normal rainfall from March 1 to May 29. During this time, Assam received a lesser than normal rainfall of 31%. During this time, Assam received a rainfall of 360 mm, against the normal rainfall of 519.8 mm, which is usually seen during this time.

