Meghalaya: Chief Minister Assures No Relocation of Worship Places in Shillong Redevelopment Plan

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma affirmed that no places of worship will be relocated as part of proposed redevelopment and beautification of Shillong city. His statement comes in response to media reports suggesting possible relocation of Presbyterian Church English Service building located near old Assembly building. This heritage church, built in 1904 currently serves non-Khasi worshippers. Nevertheless, the minister's remark seeks to dispel any misconceptions.

Using microblogging site X Sangma clarified that no decisions on relocation of places of worship have been made. "In regards to the re-development and urban master plan for Shillong city. No decision has been taken to relocate any place of worship. Whatever government decides will be after consulting stakeholders," he stated firmly in response to rising concerns among citizens.

The state government’s ambitious plan aims to utilize nearly 25 acres of land. This will enhance city’s aesthetics and showcase its diverse culture. It will also address traffic congestion. Recently Sangma revealed the government has identified this land. This will create new walkways, a green park museums and other projects to beautify Shillong.

A significant part of this plan includes construction of business-cum-tourism center in the Police Bazar area. The estimated budget is Rs 216 crore. This project is being carried out under the Shillong Smart City initiative.

Furthermore, Barik Point in city will see a major transformation. A prominent National Flag will be installed at the PWD complex in Barik along with an iconic structure. Existing government offices at Barik Point will be relocated which will facilitate this beautification project.

Additionally, a new road will be constructed from NEFA Secretariat to Military Hospital. This will ease congestion at Anjali Point improving traffic flow in the area.

Chief Minister Sangma’s reassurance aims to address concerns. He ensures that the redevelopment efforts will respect the heritage and sentiments of local communities while enhancing the city's infrastructure and beauty.