Assam: Father-Daughter Duo Killed in Road Accident on NH-15 Ahead of Diwali Celebrations in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: On the eve of the festivity of the divine light of Dipawali, a father daughter duo riding on a two wheeler have been killed in a road mishap on NH-15 near Saktola bridge under Mangaldai police station on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Mathura Nath Deka and his daughter Nandita Deka, residents of Basav Nagar here. The incident has cast a pall of gloom in Mangaldai.

