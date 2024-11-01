Assam News

Assam: Father-Daughter Duo Killed in Road Accident on NH-15 Ahead of Diwali Celebrations in Mangaldai

A father-daughter duo was killed in a road accident on NH-15 near Saktola bridge under Mangaldai police station on the eve of Diwali.
MANGALDAI: On the eve of the festivity of the divine light of  Dipawali, a father daughter duo riding on a two wheeler have been killed  in a road mishap on NH-15 near Saktola bridge under Mangaldai police station on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Mathura Nath Deka and his daughter Nandita Deka, residents of Basav Nagar here. The incident has cast a pall of gloom in Mangaldai.

