Assam: Jamuguri Police Arrest Four Cattle Thieves After Swift Operation Following Tip-Off

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Jamuguri police headed by Hadiali Sarkar, officer in-charge of Jamuguri police station managed to apprehend four cattle thieves and seized a Bolero Pick Up van from their possession on Wednesday night. According to information, the gang of thieves had stolen three cattle heads from the cowshed of one Mahim Hazarika, a resident of Chowkighat here. On the basis of the inputs of the victim, the police team carried out an operation against the cattle thieves and managed to apprehend four cattle thieves in this connection. The four thieves have been identified as Amir Hamja, Kutubuddin, Kachimiddin and Abdul Mannan. The four have been sent to Tezpur jail this morning. Notably, two cows have been stolen on Wednesday night from the cowshed of one Jitu Nath, a resident of Khadoi Chuk here. It is pertinent to mention here that the cases of cattle smuggling, cattle theft, chain snatching, robbery and other anti-social activities are on the rise in and out of Jamugurihat.

