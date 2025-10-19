Assam: Felicitation cum educational trust distribution meeting held in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Hafaluting High School, on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district, organized a felicitation cum educational trust distribution program on Friday. The program began with the lighting of a lamp before the portrait of Zubeen Garg by Budhin Bora, president of the School Management and Development Committee. Meanwhile, the students performed Zubeen Garg’s song Mayabini Ratir.

The programme was anchored by Simanta Dutta, Assistant Teacher of the school, while the welcome speech was delivered by Karuna Mahanta, Headmaster. Rajib Dutta, senior journalist and secretary of the Gaurisagar Press Club, attended as a distinguished guest. In his speech, Dutta urged students to focus equally on academic and non-academic development from their school days. He emphasized that the purpose of education is not merely to obtain a degree or certificate, but to acquire the qualities necessary to become good and responsible individuals. Dutta added that people are remembered not for their degrees but for their contributions to society and the country.

During the meeting, Om Prakash Nath, who secured the highest marks in the HSLC examination this year from the school and Charing Centre, was conferred the Krishna Phukan Memorial Award. The second-highest scorer, Jyotismoy Nath, received the Sarbananda Phukan Memorial Award, and the third-highest scorer, Darshana Nath, was awarded the Kakili Nath Memorial Award. Additionally, two students who achieved distinctions, three who received stars, and seven who secured first division in the HSLC examination were felicitated. Students with the highest marks in each subject received cash prizes from the teachers and staff. The Deben Nath Memorial Awards were presented to the first, second, and third position holders in the school’s annual examinations.

