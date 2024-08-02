Hafaluting Bornaamghar Aru Kala Krishti Kendra Marks 70 Years with State-Level Bhaona Competition During Raax Festival in Sivasagar District

GAURISAGAR: “Hafaluting Bornaamghar Aru Kala Krishti Kendra,” one of the premier socio-cultural organization on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district, established in 1955, has completed its glorious 70-year journey. On the eve of the forthcoming Raax festival, a week-long state level bhaona competition will be held.

With a view to briefing the bhaona competition, recently a press meet was held at Hafaluting Bornaamghar Aru Raax Mahotsav Kala Krishiti Kendra. The meeting was addressed by the chief secretary of the reception committee, Jagadish Gogoi, executive president of the reception committee, Dilip Kumar Nath, Nogen Hazarika, and Jadav Saikia, president and secretary, respectively, of Hafaluting Bornaamghar Aru Rass Mahutsav Kala Krishiti Kendra Parichalana Samiti.

The meeting was anchored by the secretary of the publicity sub-committee, Sanjib Tamuli. In the meeting, the reception committee briefly elaborated on their plans and programmes for the Raax Mahotsav and Bhaona competitions. A souvenir will be published on this occasion. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be invited to inaugurate the new building at Kirtan Ghar, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given his consent.

Addressing the media, the reception committee informed them that the Raax festival will be held on November 14 and November 15. Later, the bhaona competition will be held from November 16 to November 22. The best five bhaona troops will be awarded cash of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 and citations. Besides, 28 other prizes will be provided for individual performances.

