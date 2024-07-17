Assam: Ferry With Over 100 Onboard Stranded Near Majuli

MAJULI: In an unexpected turn of event, a Ro-Pax ferry with over 100 passengers and several vehicles onboard is stranded in the middle of the river near Majuli in Assam.

The ferry, which resumed its operations after 17 days of service disruption, started its journey on Wednesday morning but stopped abruptly in the midst of the Brahmaputra river after it was suspected that the vessel had developed a snag.

According to reports, 12 cars and 40 motorcycles along with over 100 people are onboard the stranded ferry. The incident unfolded when the ferry was heading towards Neamatighat from Aphalamukh Ghat.