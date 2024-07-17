Assam: Ferry With Over 100 Onboard Stranded Near Majuli

MAJULI: In an unexpected turn of event, a Ro-Pax ferry with over 100 passengers and several vehicles onboard is stranded in the middle of the river near Majuli in Assam.
The ferry, which resumed its operations after 17 days of service disruption, started its journey on Wednesday morning but stopped abruptly in the midst of the Brahmaputra river after it was suspected that the vessel had developed a snag.
According to reports, 12 cars and 40 motorcycles along with over 100 people are onboard the stranded ferry. The incident unfolded when the ferry was heading towards Neamatighat from Aphalamukh Ghat.
Timely action was taken as a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been sent to carry out rescue operations.
This comes after the restoration of ferry services today after a gap of 17 days due to a rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra river.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, ferry services had been suspended between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati due to rising water levels.
As per the reports from the District Disaster Management Authority, the water level in the river was very near the danger level for the city, although it had not exceeded at the time of measuring the level at Kacharighat.
The Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries were flowing above their danger mark at multiple locations in the state owing to the incessant rains at several places across Northeast India.
Earlier in May, incessant rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc in North Guwahati, washing away at least three ferry ghats and stranding barges that prompted the suspension of ferry services and raised safety concerns.
In the wake of relentless weather conditions, three ferry ghats— Madhyamkhanda, Rajaduar and Majgaon—had been breached by strong currents of the Brahmaputra River.
The suspension of all ferry services on Brahmaputra including fishing activities in Kamrup district was enforced. This decision was made to mitigate risks associated with anticipated strong winds and heavy rainfall.
