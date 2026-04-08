Assam: Fierce multi-cornered contest marks campaign finale in Boko–Chaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The final day of campaigning for the April 9 Assembly election turned the skies and winds of Boko-Chaygaon constituency turbulent, as candidates staged massive rallies to woo voters. The reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes in Kamrup district witnessed a fierce contest between Congress candidate Ramen Singh Rabha and BJP-led alliance candidate Raju Mech, both pulling out all stops to showcase their strength.

Congress candidate Ramen Singh Rabha led a grand bike rally from Gandhi Maidan near Rajiv Bhavan in Boko, flagged off in the presence of hundreds of party workers and supporters. The rally traversed through Gobardhan in Chaygaon, reached Bandapara, and returned to Boko. Notably, members of the All Rabha National Council and CPI(M) also joined the Congress procession. Speaking to the press after the rally, Rabha declared that if elected, his priority would be to visit villages across the constituency to understand people’s grievances.

On the other side, BJP alliance candidate Raju Mech too staged a massive bike rally, beginning from the ‘Ma Monosa’ temple at Bamunigaon. With slogans of ‘BJP Zindabad’ and ‘Raju Mech Zindabad,’ the rally reverberated across several areas of Boko-Chaygaon. Addressing the media, Mech stated that road construction and infrastructure development would be his foremost agenda if he secures victory.

Adding a unique touch to the day’s campaigns, UPP(L) candidate Manoj Basumatary drew attention with a tractor rally, symbolizing the party’s election symbol. Meanwhile, NPP candidate Ganseng B Sangma received strong backing from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s leadership, as senior leaders, including Johnson J Sangma and Arvind Rabha, joined the final rounds of campaigning across villages. TMC candidate Bhoglal Rabha and independent candidates Labanya Boro and Yamuna Rabha also showcased their strength on the last day.

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