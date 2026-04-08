Digboi campaigning ends with high-energy show of strength across parties

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Digboi Assembly constituency witnessed an intense and high-energy climax to election campaigning on Tuesday, as candidates across parties made their final bid to woo voters ahead of polling. From early morning till late evening, the constituency remained politically charged, with rallies, roadshows and door-to-door campaigns dominating the landscape.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suren Phukan emerged as one of the most visible campaigners on the final day, launching an aggressive outreach drive by addressing nearly 16 public meetings across the constituency.

Braving adverse weather conditions, large crowds gathered at multiple venues, signalling strong grassroots mobilisation and heightened voter engagement. The atmosphere at these rallies was marked by loud slogans and enthusiastic support from party workers and residents.

In a significant show of organizational strength, the BJP also organised massive bike rallies across all 13 panchayats and the Digboi municipal area. Held at 14 locations, each rally witnessed participation of around 300 bike riders, covering nearly every corner of the constituency and reinforcing the party’s strong ground presence.

Meanwhile, a similar rally was organized by JMM-backed candidate Bharat Nayak in the Buridihing area, where a massive show of strength was witnessed. Congress-backed AJP candidate Dulal Moran also intensified his campaign through public meetings and grassroots outreach across key areas of the constituency.

Other political players remained active with localized campaigns, making the final day a keenly contested and multi-cornered electoral battle.

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