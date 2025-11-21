Assam: Final mega health camp under Susrusha Setu concludes in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 5th and final mega health camp under the flagship Susrusha Setu initiative concluded on Wednesday at Serfanguri Model Hospital under Dotma LAC in Kokrajhar, marking a significant milestone in the district’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community healthcare delivery.

The concluding camp recorded a total of 2,442 OPD consultations and conducted 3,566 laboratory tests, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment for a large number of beneficiaries. Preventive health screenings formed a major component of the camp, with 1,886 TB screenings, 448 HIV screenings, 75 cancer screenings, and 89 dental screenings. Additionally, 95 USG procedures and 34 X-rays were also carried out, along with 82 referrals and one suspected TB positive case, while ensuring appropriate follow-up guidance for timely medical intervention. BTC EMs Rabiram Narzary and Derhasat Basumatary visited the camp, along with other dignitaries and acknowledged the tireless efforts of the medical teams and support staff. They spoke about the BTC administration’s commitment to bridging healthcare gaps and ensuring inclusive access to essential services at the grassroots level, during the occasion.

