Kokrajhar District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin holds meeting on special revision of roll

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A meeting with the recognized National and State political parties of Kokrajhar district was held on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office in connection with the Special Revision of Electoral Roll in the district.

The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin, who briefed all representatives on the directives issued by the Election Commission of India and emphasized strict compliance with the notified timelines. Election Officer Keshabananda Taid, ADC Kabita Deka, AROs and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner clarified that the ongoing SR refers to Special Revision with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, and not Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

DC Pertin detailed the Special Revision schedule, beginning with pre-revision activities, including printing of documents and training of officials being carried out from November 18 to 21. The LAC-wise training on SR of BLOs and BLO Supervisors will be held on November 20 and 21 at Science College, Kokrajhar. This will be followed by House-to-House verification by BLOs, rationalization of polling stations, removal of discrepancies in the rolls, improvement of image quality in EPICs, and recasting of sections/parts, scheduled from November 22 to December 20.

The publication of the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll will be on December 27. The period for filing claims and objections will run from December 27, 2025 to January 22, 2026, with special campaign dates on Saturdays and Sundays during this window. All claims and objections will be disposed of by February 2, 2026, followed by verification of health parameters and approval for the final publication by February 6, 2026.

Also Read: Assam: AASU stages protest in Kokrajhar demanding justice for Zubeen Garg