Assam: N C Hills Indigenous Students Forum to agitate for pending compensation to NH-affected people

Haflong: The affected villagers and the N C Hills Indigenous Students Forum would have no other option but to engage in agitation, if the authorities do not fulfill the long pending compensation as promised to them within 7 days, stated David Keivom, president and Paoneilun Changsan, general secretary of NCHISF on Thursday.

Meanwhile, they have written to the Haflong District Commissioner in regards to the delay in the payment of compensation to the NHAI affected families. The NC Hills Indigenous Students Forum stated that he was aware that there have been multiple discussions with the Chief Minister of Assam, the State Government, the NHAI Authority, and the district administration about the timely disbursement of compensation. Despite assurances from the State Government, NHAI, and the district administration, there has been no significant progress in this matter.

While they were patiently waiting for the fulfilment of the government assurance, they have demonstrated their willingness to cooperate by agreeing to reduce the compensation amount and not to stop the construction work as requested by the authority. “But we were shocked to learn that some sections have already received payment from NHAI, but the majority of land owners, who have been waiting for a decade, have still not received their compensation,” they alleged.

“The NC Hills Indigenous Students Forum and the NHAI affected villagers never intended to participate in agitation. It was NHAI who invited the problem by paying some sections. If the authorities does not fulfill the long pending compensation as promised to us within 7 days, the affected villagers and the N C Hills Indigenous Students Forum will have no other option but to engage in agitation,” they further said.

