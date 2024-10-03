BTC chief Pramod Boro reviews progress of ‘Mission Bwiswmuthi’ in Bodoland Territorial Region

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of ongoing efforts to digitize land records in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a review meeting of Circle Officers was chaired by BTC Chief Pramod Boro at the BTC Secretariat’s conference hall. The meeting focused on “Mission Bwiswmuthi”, a key initiative aimed at streamlining land record digitization across the region. The session saw the participation of EM of Land and Revenue Ranjit Basumatary, BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep, Nominated Member and Political Secretary to BTR CEM, Madhab Chandra Chetry, alongside Circle Officers from the five districts- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

The progress of land record digitization under the Mission Bwiswmuthi was meticulously reviewed during the meeting. Till date, over 90,000 applications have been submitted through the official website, with more than 70,000 cases successfully disposed off. The meeting also delved into detailed reports on pending and completed cases related to Mutation by Inheritance, Mutation by Deed, Reclassification, Allotment (AC to PP), Conversion (AP to PP), and corrections concerning area and name, with analysis provided for each district and circle.

Describing “Mission Bwiswmuthi” as a hallmark of good governance, BTC chief Pramod Boro proposed holding monthly review meetings at the circle level to ensure regular monitoring and faster progress. He also urged officials to enhance their proactive efforts in facilitating the swift disposal of cases, ensuring timely support to the people of the region.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to further enhance efficiency in the system, with regular reviews aimed at ensuring timely resolution of land-related matters for the benefit of the people in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

